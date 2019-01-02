Mike’s Port Pub & Grill is a family run pub and eatery located right next to the Innlet Motel on the Lake Michigan side of Door County, Wisconsin, in historic downtown Jacksonport.

Open year-round, Mike’s Port Pub & Grill serves locals and tourists alike with great food and cocktails. Come say hello to your hosts Mike and Barb Lautenbach, and be sure to mention that you found them on the web!

Hours

(Spring / Summer / Fall: May – October)

Open 5 Days Wednesday – Sunday

8:00 AM Breakfast

11:00 AM Lunch & Dinner

(Winter: November – April)

Open Thursday – Sunday

8:00 AM Breakfast

11:00 AM Lunch & Dinner

Closed Monday – Wednesday



Serving inside, outside and curbside pick-up

Call Ahead For To-Go Orders

(25¢ To-Go charge per container)

(920) 823-2081