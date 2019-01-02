Mike’s Port Pub & Grill
Serving great food and drinks year round!
Mike’s Port Pub & Grill is a family run pub and eatery located right next to the Innlet Motel on the Lake Michigan side of Door County, Wisconsin, in historic downtown Jacksonport.
Open year-round, Mike’s Port Pub & Grill serves locals and tourists alike with great food and cocktails. Come say hello to your hosts Mike and Barb Lautenbach, and be sure to mention that you found them on the web!
Hours
(Spring / Summer / Fall: May – October)
Open 5 Days Wednesday – Sunday
8:00 AM Breakfast
11:00 AM Lunch & Dinner
(Winter: November – April)
Open Thursday – Sunday
8:00 AM Breakfast
11:00 AM Lunch & Dinner
Closed Monday – Wednesday
Serving inside, outside and curbside pick-up
Call Ahead For To-Go Orders
(25¢ To-Go charge per container)
(920) 823-2081
Breakfast Menu
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
$2 Extra Plate Charge. To go order 25¢ per box
*Egg ordered sunny-side up, over-easy, or otherwise soft-cooked might be undercooked and may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Lunch – Dinner Menu
Prices are subject to change without notice.
“The Innlet Motel is a very, very clean, very quiet hotel snuggled in the middle of Jacksonport. It’s walking distance from the store, the pub/restaurant, and a really nice park with playground. No pool and no frills, but the staff is really nice, the place is clean, and the location is quite good. I plan on going back!”
Your Hosts: Mike & Barb Lautenbach
Innlet Motel - Mike's Port Pub & Grill | 6269 Hwy 57 | Jacksonport, Wisconsin | Email
15 Miles North of Sturgeon Bay
(920) 823-2499 Motel | (920) 823-2081 Pub